Ellembelle District confirms DCE nominee after two voting processes

The incumbent District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh, has been endorsed after being denied in an initial attempt.

In the first meeting held on Thursday, September 30th, 2021, the nominee failed to secure two-thirds of the overall votes which called for the second confirmation date after 10 days.

For the first round of voting, Kwasi Bonzoh secured 27 out of the total 52 votes cast with three ballots rejected.

In Wednesday’s confirmation, he pulled 35 Yes votes as against 15 No votes and two rejected.

In his victory speech, the DCE-elect, thanked the President and the assembly members for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to work towards the development of the district.

“This is a victory for all of us and it’s a bigger challenge as a second term DCE, I have understood the system, how it works and I believe I have gathered enough experience to work in this second term.

“We will work hard to bring more development to Ellembelle,” he added.

Before voting commenced, the appointment of one government-appointed assembly member, Hormah Miezah Akasi, was revoked and replaced with Sarah Ayisi.

READ ALSO:

The disqualification of Akasi brings the number of appointees disqualified before his confirmation to five as four appointees, including the Constituency New Patriotic Party Chairman, Samuel Atito Akainyah, was disqualified before the first confirmation voting that rejected Bonzoh.

In a related development, the president’s nominee for Nzema East Municipality, Dorcas Amoah, was also confirmed by the assembly members of the Nzema East Municipal assembly.

She secured 35 Yes votes with two No votes.

Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, speaking to the media, expressed joy stating that the assembly members have given the president’s nominees the nod to work with him in bringing development to the Districts in the region.