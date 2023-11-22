Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the Ghana Police Service to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in ensuring security in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the tranquility of next year’s general elections will significantly hinge upon the security measures delivered by the Police Service.

Speaking at the 52nd Cadet Officers Graduation at the Police Academy in Accra, Dr Bawumia said that the graduation of the cadet officers coincides with a crucial period as the nation gears up for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

This he said, imposes significant roles and responsibilities upon them as they enter into the service.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for election 2024 noted that, there is no doubt the police have been incredible, acknowledging their remarkable contributions in maintaining internal security throughout the country’s democratic journey since independence.

He underscored the necessity of relying on the police service’s extensive experience and professionalism in ensuring the success of the 2024 general elections.

The Vice President who is the chairman of the Police Council, charged the newly commissioned officers to exhibit the utmost integrity and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“As you graduate from here, much will be expected of you to support and maintain the long-standing professionalism in providing the needed security before, during and after the elections in the communities that you will be deployed,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia, however, highlighted the collective responsibility of Ghanaian citizens in building safer communities.

“As the government does its part and the police also do their part, I like to entreat every well-meaning Ghanaian to come on board so that together, we can sustain the gains made in ensuring a safe, peaceful and secure Ghana.

“Let us partner the police in our various communities. Passing on relevant information on crime and criminal activities to the police is a gesture that can save lives,” Dr Bawumia stated.

The Vice President also reminded the officers, both on parade and in general, that their service to the Ghanaian public requires them to be proactive, accountable and exemplify law-abiding citizenship.

“As professionals, always remember to treat people the way you wish yourself,” he said.

