Government is seeking additional funds from the World Bank and climate-change agencies to facilitate the restoration of the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, said this when the 13-member inter-ministerial committee coordinating the responses of government took its turn at the meet the press series on Tuesday.

Madam Opare who is the Chairperson revealed that, government has so far set aside GH¢40 million to cushion the victims.

“Government has so far made available for relief efforts GH¢40 million between VRA and NADMO within the period. Government is committed to releasing additional funds.

“Steps are being taken to secure additional funding from the World Bank and international climate-related sources to support the affected communities, especially for rehabilitation,” she said.

The Chief of Staff reiterated that none of the victims will be left behind, adding the government’s budget of GH¢220 million, will go a long way to assist them.

Education Minister, Dr. Osei Adutwum, at the same event also mentioned that an emergency procurement is currently underway to supply learning materials for students.

In order to ensure that academic work continues, the Minister said, equipment which were damaged at the Comboni Vocational School in South Tongu will be replaced.

On the part of St Kizito SHS students at Mepe, he hinted that a new academic calendar will be released.

The school currently accommodates over 9000 victims of the floods.

