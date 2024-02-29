The Campaign Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dan Botwe has voiced confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s prospects for victory in the upcoming December elections.

The seasoned politician asserts that Dr Bawumia will garner no less than 50% of the votes required to secure the Presidency.

Mr Botwe emphasised the NPP’s readiness to assume governance and achieve a majority vote in both the parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for later this year.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, February 28, Botwe expresses firm belief in the NPP’s ability to break the eight-year election cycle pattern and emerge triumphant.

He underscores the party’s dedication to diligent efforts aimed at realizing their goals, including securing a majority of the 275 parliamentary seats.

“…We will work very hard to make sure that we achieve our objectives. And we shall win the majority of the 275 seats in Parliament and over 50 per cent in the presidential election.”

Dr. Bawumia, also after a session with his campaign and manifesto teams expressed confidence in his chances of winning the December elections.

He asserted that the NPP boasts a superior performance track record compared to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We have the vision, and we have the record, and it is very clear in the exhilarating speech that was given by the president at the State of the Nation Address.

“As I listened to the president, it was very clear that we have outperformed the NDC government in every single sector. I can’t see even one sector where they outperformed us.”

