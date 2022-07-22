Election 2024: Comedian KSM queries Mahama over Christian Council, GBA, others

Ghanaian renowned stand-up comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Missa, popularly known as ‘KSM’, has posed a question to former President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 December elections.

According to him, he has noted that some groups that were frequently voicing out during his tenure such as the Christian Council, Ghana Bar Association and the clergy among other politically activated organisations aren’t speaking since power switched hands in 2016.

He has, therefore, asked the NDC leader what would happen if he is re-elected as the President of Ghana and all these groups begin to kick against him.

KSM wrote on Twitter: John Dramani Mahama, if you should become President again, and suddenly the Christian Council, the GBA, the Clergy, etc, etc, find their voices to lambast you again. How will u react? Just asking 😜.

Meanwhile, KSM has been part of the tall list of Ghanaians voicing out on political and economic issues.

He goes beyond the ordinary status-quo of focusing solely on comedy by highlighting his key political sentiments in the country.

Earlier, he complained about the electronic transactional levy, aka E-levy. He equally didn’t leave out the high prices of fuel affecting citizens in the country.

