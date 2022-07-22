Nigerian producer and actress Ruth Kadiri-Ezerika has disclosed that she has welcomed her second child.

Ruth Kadiri posted images of herself while she was pregnant and the child after delivery on Instagram on Thursday.

The actress also revealed that she delivered her baby on Wednesday. She also shared with the public, the newborn’s name, Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, the actress wrote, “dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika, born July 20, 2022, I want you to know that I prayed for you, waited for you, loved you before I met you.”

The post continued, “you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers.”

In 2018, Kadiri, who often keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, got wedded in a small ceremony.

Reign Ezerika, her first child, was born in August 2019.

