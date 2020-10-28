Ahead of the much anticipated mammoth health walk and street rally, market women in the Bantama market, upon identifying the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Boakye (Nana B), mobbed him.

This was when he passed through the Bantama market as part of preparation towards the Bantama Big walk on the 31st of October 2020 which will be honoured by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia.

Election 2020: Nana B mobbed at Bantama market

The women in their numbers rushed to the vehicle of the National Youth Organiser singing praises and shouting all forms of slogans of the NPP, ‘4 more for Nana,’ ‘Nana is No.1’, ‘Free SHS Nana’, ‘Nana free water’ and ‘Nana free electricity’ among others and thanked the president for those policies.

The National Youth Organiser in return gave out some party paraphernalia and expressed appreciation for their love and commitment towards President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidate of Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye and urged them to go out in their numbers to preach the good works of the NPP government and vote same come 7th December 2020.

He further encouraged the market women to come out in their numbers to join the Bantama big walk and walk with the Vice President and the parliamentary candidate of the constituency, Francis Assenso Boakye.