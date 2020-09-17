Flagbearer of the All People’s Party (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has petitioned the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) over presidential and parliamentary filing fees.
He wants a 50 percent reduction of the GH₵100,000 and GH₵10,000 fee for presidential and parliamentary candidates respectively ahead of the December polls.
In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, Mr Ayariga cited how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected their ability to raise such huge sums to buttress his point.
“A 100% increment will compel some political parties that are financially handicapped to fall out of the presidential race,” the statement added.
Below is the full statement: