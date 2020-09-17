The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has named the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, as the most abusive individual on radio.

In its August report on language monitoring on radio, the Regional Chairman was closely followed by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and host of Power FM’s Inside Politics, Mugabe Maase.

Kennedy Agyapong

“Over the monitoring period (August 1-31), a total of 1,019 radio programmes were monitored on 15 selected radio stations across the country,” it said.

Giving further details, the institution said 12 out of the 15 radio stations monitored recorded indecent expressions.

Also, Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio recorded 34 indecent expressions on its morning show while Accra-based Oman FM recorded 28 indecent expressions on two of its major programmes – Boiling Point (24) and National Agenda (4).

Again, Kumasi-based Ashh FM recorded 28 indecent expressions across three programmes – Boiling Point, 24, Keynote 3 and National Agenda, 1.

Finally, Power FM also based in Accra, recorded 14 indecent expressions – all on its afternoon political show titled, Inside Politics.

Below is the full report: