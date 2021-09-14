The family of murdered social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka Macho, has petitioned the National Chief Imam to help amplify their call for justice for their relative.

In the letter addressed to Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on Monday, the bereaved family reiterated that they feel sidelined in the Police Service’s investigations to bring the perpetrators of Kaaka’s murder to book.

While accusing the security agencies of trying to frame the deceased’s brother, Baba Iddi, the family requested for a special Justice for Kaaka liaison to work with them in all their interactions with the police, Attorney-General, the courts and all public institutions.

They also beseeched the Chief Imam to give assistance to their demand for a more thorough investigation to be conducted.

Highlighting Kaaka’s activism through social media whilst alive, the family asked for a Kaaka Memorial Fund to be established to support people in the Muslim Community to train as journalists.

This according to them, will “allow Muslim youth to be able to tell their own stories and own their narrative.”

The family further asked for Sheikh Sharubutu to adopt the welfare of his grandson’s wife and children, adding that “we know that if you make them your own, they will never lack anything.”

Also, in seeking justice for the Ejura community, they urged the religious leader to appoint the special Justice for Ejura Liaison, who will press the case for justice to be given to the people of Ejura.

“We pray that you will give voice to our demand for the government to put in place an Ejura Victims Fund to support the victims of the Ejura shootings.

“We pray that you will lead the call on the government for an Ejura Community Development Fund, to ensure that some of the social problems Kaaka dedicated his life to, will be attended to with this Fund,” they added.

Below is the full statement: