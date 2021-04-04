One person has been killed in a road accident after a driver ran over pedestrians on a pavement at the Ejisu Intersection in the Ashanti Region.

One of the victims, 62-year-old Kwaku Duku, was pronounced dead when he was rushed to the Ejisu Government Hospital with four others.

The four were admitted after sustaining varied degrees of injuries from the incident.

According to the Police Motor, Traffic and Transport Department, the suspect, Kwame Agyemang, was driving a Toyota Corolla saloon car when he jumped the red light at the Ejisu intersection.

The suspect is said to have run his vehicle with registration AW6397-12 into the rear of a Nissan mini bus with registration AS 118-Q; climbed the pavement and ran over the adult pedestrians at about 11:15 a.m on Saturday.

The accident was recorded a few hours after the activation of new traffic lights at what used to be the Yaa Asantewaa Roundabout on the main Kumasi-Accra highway.

Ashanti Regional MTTD Commander, Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahene, told JoyNews that the 54-year-old suspect has been arrested and his vehicle impounded for violating Section 1C of Road Traffic Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Section 1 1 (C) of Road Traffic Act 761 of 2008.

He was subsequently charged for dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, all four victims are responding to treatment at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Juaben Government Hospital for autopsy.