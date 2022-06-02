Effutu Municipal Assembly prevails on UEW Registrar to go on leave to maintain peace and order

The Effutu Municipal Assembling in the Central Region is prevailing on the registrar of the University of Education, Winneba, Paul Osei-Barima, to proceed on leave for peace and order to be maintained on the university’s campus.

According to the municipal assembly, the registrar’s refusal and rebuttal to the legitimate directive for him to go on leave keeps heightening tension at the university.

The assembly, in a letter signed by the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, and addressed to the registrar, states that the current peace on the university’s campus was being threatened by the registrar’s unyielding quest not to heed the directive to go on accumulated leave.

The DCE stated, “it has also come to my attention that you’re using the sector minister’s name as the basis for your intransigence by claiming, among other things, and circulating among colleagues, that the minister has told you not to proceed on your legitimate accumulated leave.”

Alhaji Zubairu Kassim further averred that the Minister of Education had no hand in the registrar’s’ ambivalent conduct ‘and that the purported written letter by the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Mohammed Salifu, claiming to have been done on the directives of the minister, was never true.

He added that the registrar’s act seems to be a part of a grand mischief to cause chaos in UEW and to undermine the authority of Prof. Mawutor Avoke, the Vice-Chancellor.

“Give peace a chance, or else the laws of the land will act to stop your misconduct. I shall not hesitate to, as a matter of urgency, act to ensure that this directive to you is carried through in order to maintain calm and peace,” he assured the registrar.

He ends by stating, “As the head of the Municipal Security, my outfit will not condone any act that seeks to compromise the peace and serenity we are currently enjoying.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Registrar, Division of Human Resources at the University of Education, Winneba, Mrs. Deborah Afful, has written to the Vice-Chancellor of UEW referencing the Governing Council’s directive on the issue of leave, stating that the registrar was entitled to thirty-one (31) days of annual leave for the year 2022.

She explained that six (6) of the days were deducted as spending days for the Christmas break. She added that eleven (11) days was approved for him from January 10th to 11th January, 2022 as part of his annual leave. She further clarified that the registrar has fourteen (14) days remaining as leave for the year 2022.

Even though the registrar, Paul Osei Barima, says he has no accumulated leave to go, the Vice-Chancellor has appointed Mrs. Tete Mensah as acting registrar.

Both the substantive registrar and the acting registrar are all working at the university and have been attending meetings that demand the attention of a registrar.