Dancehall act Samini has given credence to the saying ‘education has no limit’ as he returns to school after almost a decade.

The artiste has enrolled in the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) after his secondary school at the St Margaret Mary Senior High Technical School.

Samini made the announcement on his Instagram page with a video of him making a presentation in class.

Just as he made impact in the music industry, the Highgrade Family boss imparted knowledge during the simulation presentation.

He ditched his ‘gangster’ outfit for a black and white corporate look in respect for the dress code of the class.

While revealing that his group made it as one of the best, Samini encouraged his followers not to give up on education.

He motivated drop-outs to continue from where they left off and never think it’s too late.