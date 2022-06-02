A National Chairman hopeful of New Patriotic Party (NPP) is charging the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to unit his front.

Having gone through a fierce elections, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng said it will be prudent for Wontumi to make peace with all his opponents.

Chairman Wontumi, who was seeking a third-term, was given a run for his money by four people vying for the position. Majority of the party members wanted him out for being power drunk.

However, with a landslide victory, he polled 464 votes as his closest rival Odeneho Kwaku Appiah followed with 306 votes.

As the party seeks to retain power and the Ashanti region being NPP’s stronghold, Mr Asamoah-Boateng underscored the need for Chairman Wontumi to bring his opponents onboard.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, he said the party needs all votes in the Ashanti region to retain power.

Mr Asamoah-Boateng added that, the only catalyst for the NPP to break the eight and retain power is unity.