Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has refuted assertions by the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) that the Ministry of Education, has advertised for recruitment of Headmasters for STEM Schools.

In a statement expressing disappointment with the union, the Deputy Minister urged NAGRAT to verify its information on the matter.

“The appointment of Heads of Schools for the soon-to-be operationalized STEM schools shall be in line with the prescribed procedure and must therefore not become the subject of unwarranted media attacks by NAGRAT,” he said.

“In this particular instance, NAGRAT acting in good faith could have simply verified any such speculation of alleged ‘recruitment of Heads of Schools’ from the Ministry before engaging in media attacks on the basis of unfounded speculation.”

NAGRAT had called the Ministry of Education to withdraw the advertisement it said it had seen, inviting applicants to apply for the headteacher positions at STEM schools.

The Ministry of Education is open to NAGRAT and all relevant stakeholders on all matters relating to education, the Deputy Minister said.

NAGRAT had also demanded an apology after it felt the Deputy Minister accused it of being partisan, but Rev. Ntim Fordjour urged the public to ignore such claims.

“While I urge the public to disregard those allegations of insult, I wish to state that I’ll not be drawn to engage Carbonu nor NAGRAT in war of words nor media banters over a simple matter, but the record ought to be set straight,” he said.

Find below his full statement on his Facebook wall: