The Education Ministry has asked the Controller and Accountant General not to pay members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) for the month of August.

This was contained in a letter from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to the Controller and Accountant General.

On August 1, CETAG embarked on an indefinite strike to push the government to redeem its promise of implementing their negotiated conditions of service.

Their decision follows the government’s non-compliance with the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and the negotiated conditions of service since May 2, 2023.

This comes after they failed to call off its strike and the National Labour Commission (NLC) ruled that, the Ministry of Education has legitimate grounds to withhold the August salaries of striking members.

The NLC also added that, the government can also terminate their appointment if ongoing validation by the ministry finds them absent from work.

Below is the letter to Controller: