The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has encouraged parents of students who just gained admission to senior high schools to take their wards to school.

According to him, parents should not worry so much about meeting all the requirements on the prospectus before enrolling their children.

“Parents of Ghana, if your child has not reported to school yet because you are waiting to get all the items on the prospectus, I want you to know that my head teachers want to see you in school immediately.

“So even if you don’t have all your items, go to school the head teachers can’t wait to see you and welcome you in their schools,” he said on Tuesday.

Dr Adutwum, who was addressing the press on Tuesday, also encouraged students to manage the little that they were given by their parents, adding that “if you are determined, one day you will tell your story.”

“You will tell your story of how you went to Odogono with one shirt and shorts and the rest is history. You’ll tell the world about how you didn’t wait for your items and yet you went to school.

“So parents send your children to school and take advantage of the Free SHS and TVET to change the future of your children and the future of Ghana,” he added.

Dr Adutwum earlier today demonstrated the helpline his outfit set up by his outfit to help the Ministry address the concerns of parents.

By showing the behind the scenes, the Minister sought to inform Ghanaians about the team that has been set up to ensure seamless correspondence between his outfit and parents.