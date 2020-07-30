Zambia’s President, Edgar Lungu, on Wednesday sacked his Education Minister, David Mabumba.

Mr Mabumba’s sacking was announced in a statement from Mr Lungu’s spokesperson, Isaac Chipampe.

No reason was given for the Minister’s dismissal but it followed the circulation of a viral video of a man purported to be him naked and masturbating.

The said man in the video, speculated to be the sacked Minister of General Education, was seen fondling himself while on live WhatsApp video with a woman in Zambia.

The video of him has been circulating on social media, sparking debates among Zambians.

Mr Mabumba is currently in quarantine over the coronavirus pandemic, according to local media.