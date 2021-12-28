Member of Parliament for Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has affirmed his dedication to improve the educational system of the Yendi constituency.

He indicated his determination to provide a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

He made this statement during a short ceremony to commission a renovated primary school at Gbambaya.

Speaking at the ceremony, he stated that the future of Yendi depends on the young ones who live in the constituency.

“Education is the only way we can bridge the gap between the North and South and we can collectively achieve this when the needed infrastructure is put in place and that’s what I’m determined to do,” he noted.

To him, the renovation was in fulfillment of his pledge to increase the value of the school.

“I remain dedicated to ensuring an enhanced living condition of my constituents and will continue to forge ahead until my objectives are realised,” he pledged.

He donated 2,000 cash prize to the teachers of the school and also presented three motorbikes, GH¢10,000 and 15 mobile phones to the communication team of the constituency.