Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak, has abandoned his luxury lifestyle due to the current economic hardship and increasing cost of living in Ghana.

He joined public transport, popularly called ‘trotro’, over the weekend due to fuel hikes.

The former National Democratic Congress MP was part of the ‘Ku Me Preko’ demonstration in Accra to pile pressure on President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign for his inability to manage the Ghanaian economy.

Ras Mubarak took to Facebook to share his frustration.

Below is his post on Facebook: