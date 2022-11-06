The Western North Regional Police Command has held a memorial Day parade at the Regional Police Headquarters, Sefwi Wiawso, Western North Regional Capital in honour of their fallen heroes.

Addressing the memorial parade, the Western North Regional Police Commander DCOP Martin Ayiih noted that the solemn day was instituted by the Ghana Police administration to celebrate annually and honour their fallen heroes.

According to him, it’s not an occasion to open wounds of their immediate family members or their departed brothers and sisters who died in the line of duty but as customs demand to remember them.

He said, in the Western North Region in 2019, they lost two of the most important members of their staff and they are, Sgt Emmanuel Tsikudor who was escorting a bullion Van and was attacked and shot by armed robbers at 290, a community in the Juaboso District.

Again in the same 2019, Constable Osei Amankwaa was also shot dead while he was returning from work to his family.

DCOP Martin Ayiih noted that the police service will forever remember them for their quality, honesty, integrity and hard work.

All the security Agencies, Clergy were there to support the memorial parade and a wreath was laid in remembrance of these fallen heroes.