Economic activities in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua and its environs have been suspended ahead of the final funeral rites for the Paramount Chief for the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Oti Boateng and queen mother, Nana Yaa Daani II begin Friday.

Only food vendors and pharmacies are allowed to operate from Friday May 13, 2022 to Monday May 16, 2022.

Member of Parliament for New Juaben North and member of the Funeral Planning Committee, Kwasi Boateng Adjei said the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, President Akufo Addo, former President John Mahama and other personalities will be attending the three-day funeral.

He said although the ban on economic activities starts on Saturday and ends on Monday, residents decided not to go to work on Friday.

Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said about 400 policemen will be deployed to provide security.