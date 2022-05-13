Two women have been arrested following the death of an eight-month-old baby following a ‘medical episode’ at a nursery.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Tiny Toes Children’s Day Nursery just before 3.20 pm on Monday and the little girl was taken to hospital by paramedics, but she later died.

Police are treating her death as “unexplained”.

The women, aged 35 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

They remain in custody at this time for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Phil Duffy said: “Our thoughts are very much with baby girl’s family who are understandably shocked and devastated and we’re doing everything we can to get them the answers they deserve.

“Since we were called, we’ve carried out a number of lines of enquiry already and now two arrests have been made as our investigation continues.

“Officers are continuing to work to establish the full facts around what happened and ascertain the circumstances behind this tragedy.

“This is a heartbreaking time for all those involved and we would ask that the public respect the family’s privacy at this time and avoid speculation whilst we continue to investigate.”

Franck Pelle, owner of Tiny Toes Children’s Day Nursery, told the Manchester Evening News: “Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sorrow are with the parents and family at this devastating time.

“We are working closely with all involved to assist and due to the sensitivities and ongoing investigation we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

Ofsted confirmed it had “suspended this setting to allow time for other agencies to complete their enquiries” while the investigation takes place.

A Stockport Council spokesman added: “The council is aware of the sad news of the death of an eight-month-old girl at a premises on Mellor Road in Cheadle.

“First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the family for their loss at this difficult time. We are not able to comment any further and await the outcome of the investigation.”

In an earlier statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service to a report of a child suffering a medical episode at a premises on Mellor Road in Cheadle just before 3.20 pm on Monday.

“An eight-month-old girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation to establish the cause is on-going.”