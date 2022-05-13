A General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has fought off assertions that he is too young and naive for the position.

According to him, he is older than many influential persons holding key position in government.

“Ghana’s Constitution allows you to contest for the presidency at age 40 and I will turn 40 in November meaning I qualify so how much more an NPP Secretary Dan Botwe who is one of the best secretaries NPP has had was elected at age 39. France President, Emmanuel Macron was elected at 38 and he is doing well,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show.

Mr Kodua who is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA) said age is just a number.

“I am my own man, and I am coming with my own experiences and professional training. I have held several positions at various levels in NPP and this wouldn’t be my first. I have read the Constitution and know what is required of me,” he added.

Mr Kodua faces stiff opposition from compatriots including the incumbent, John Boadu, the Western Regional Secretary, Charles Bissue, former Tema West East MP, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover and former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah.