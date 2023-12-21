The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has officially declared that its offices will remain closed for business on the statutory holidays during Christmas and New Year.

The company said it will not be conducting business on Monday, December 25, 2023, Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024.

Despite the closure of physical offices, the ECG assured customers and the general public that its digital platforms will be active.

Below is the full statement

