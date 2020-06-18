The Electoral Commission (EC) is to present a new Constitutional Instrument (CI) before parliament next week to amend the existing CI 94.

The new C.I is to allow eligible voters to transfers their votes after participating in the upcoming voters’ registration exercise.

The amendment has become necessary since the existing CI only permits the transfer of votes 12 months ahead of the elections.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu announced this while addressing the media on Thursday.

He noted that with barely 24 sitting days for Parliament to adjourn sine die, EC has to present the amended CI on time for its maturity before the House goes on recess.

“So I have informed the Commission to ensure that any rules of such must be submitted early enough [perhaps next weeks] if they want to see the maturation of the instrument,” he said.

The Suame MP also highlighted that the amended CI will permit students who are 18 years and above who are currently in school to transfer their votes after completion of their studies or during vacation.

“In the original CI voters cannot transfer within 12 months leading to the elections. But this year, by the time EC is done with the registration, we will be left with less than six months.

“So strictly and technically, if you want to transfer, that cannot happen. Yet, for the students, in particular, we have to make some provision for them, so it will demand an amendment,” he noted.