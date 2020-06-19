

Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Asamoah, has intimated that challenges encountered in the deployment of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) have been successfully resolved.



Mr Owusu-Asamoah making the assertion in a press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the head office of the GRA, Mr Owusu-Asamoah, stated that, challenges faced by ICUMS were challenges associated with the introduction of every new system and as such were expected.



I wish to use this opportunity to assure the trading public that these are teething challenges which are associated with the introduction of every new system. We will ensure that all challenges will be dealt with as they arise, he said.



Port stakeholders such as freight forwarders, importers exporters and clearing agents expressed frustration over some challenges they had in clearing their cargoes from the nation’s seaports with the deployment of ICUMS at the seaports.



The continuous agitation by freight forwarders and the other stakeholders of the port led to some Civil Society Organisations (CSO), Members of the Minority as well as policy think tanks like IMANI Africa, blaming the frustration of the freight forwarders on the inefficiency of ICUMS. Further asserting that, the challenges faced by the introduction of ICUMS will result in the country losing hundreds of millions.



But speaking at the press conference held by the GRA, the acting Commissioner-General noted that all such challenges had been duly solved.