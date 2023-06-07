EC member dragged to Supreme Court over alleged NPP affiliation

An Electoral Commission (EC) member, Dr Peter Appiahene, has been dragged to the Supreme Court by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, over his alleged affiliation with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The legislator contends that under Ghana’s constitution, a person is not qualified to be an EC member if that person is a “known sympathiser, a member or openly affiliates or identified with a registered political party in Ghana.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo in March this year swore in three new members of the electoral management body including Dr Appiahene.

Three civil society organisations comprising the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), the Star-Ghana Foundation and the Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) held a news conference urging Dr Appiahene to resign.

The CSOs maintained the appointment was unconstitutional.

The South Dayi MP is asking the Apex Court to revoke the appointment.

“An order revoking the appointment of the Ist Defendant by the President of the Republic of Ghana as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission.

“An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Is Defendant from acting as or holding himself out as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission pending the determination of the suit.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from acting as or holding himself out as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission.”