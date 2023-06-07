Former Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, is poised to retain the seat in the upcoming bye-election scheduled for June 27, 2023.

He made the remarks at a program organised to introduce himself to the chiefs of Assin Bereku and the NDC members of the Assin North Constituency.

Mr Quayson is of the firm belief that the constituents of Assin North will endorse his candidature overwhelmingly to send a strong signal to the whole world that nobody can choose leaders for them, but themselves.

“I will give the NPP contender an uppercut to settle the debate on which party is stronger in Assin North constituency. l am expecting nothing less than 25,000 votes which is far higher than that of the over 17,000 figure in the 2020 general election,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, hinted the plan of of former President John Mahama to give Mr Quayson a ministerial appointment when elected into office again in the 2024 general election.

