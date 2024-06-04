The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Kwetey, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of jeopardizing the country’s stability.

In a Facebook post, Mr Kwetey questioned the EC’s decision to bar political agents from the ongoing voter transfer process.

He argued that, the directive not only undermines transparency and accountability but also contradicts agreements made during the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

“The NDC vehemently opposes this decision, which we believe is a covert attempt at gerrymandering, tailored to benefit the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The initial agreement reached at an IPAC meeting on May 29, 2024, was a collective decision aimed at ensuring integrity and transparency. It is baffling that the EC would later unilaterally reverse this decision without any consultation whatsoever with the parties involved,” he wrote.

Mr Kwetey believes the EC’s actions threaten the nation’s stability and democracy.

“It is disgraceful and unacceptable that the EC failed to reverse the shambolic decision at yesterday’s emergency IPAC meeting.

“The very pillars of our democracy are under threat, and the EC is recklessly endangering the stability of our electoral process. They are not just playing with fire; they are stoking the flames that could plunge this nation into chaos,” he stated.

