EC allows student vote transfers for upcoming elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has agreed to facilitate the transfer of votes for students wishing to cast their ballots from their campus locations during the upcoming general elections.

This decision ensures that students, who will be on campus studying at the time of the elections, can still participate in the democratic process.

The vote transfer process will take place from Wednesday, July 3 to Friday, July 5, 2024, on school campuses across Ghana.

Meanwhile, Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), praised the EC for accommodating the needs of students and setting up transfer centres on campuses.

He encouraged all eligible students to visit these centres with their ID cards to verify and activate their vote transfers.

Kyeremeh emphasized that students can only transfer their votes to constituencies where their schools are located and not to different constituencies.

Supporting Ghanaian Students Abroad

Kyeremeh also highlighted ongoing efforts to support Ghanaian students studying abroad.

He has engaged with the Chief of Staff, the Education Minister, and the Scholarship Secretariat to address issues faced by students, particularly those in Morocco, the United Kingdom, and France, who are struggling with financial and logistical challenges.

Kyeremeh is committed to ensuring these students receive the necessary assistance to continue their studies without undue hardship.

Summary from IPAC Meeting

Vote Transfers: The EC will allow vote transfers for prison inmates, students, and security personnel on special duty from July 3 to July 5, 2024. Students must provide their student ID cards to transfer their votes to their campus constituencies.

Observation by Political Party Agents: Agents can observe the transfer process at EC District offices and the 25 campuses where the recent limited voter registration exercise took place.

Proxy Applications: Security personnel on special duties who will not be available to vote can apply for proxies from July 3 to July 5.

Biometric Verification: The biometrics of both the original voter and their proxy will be captured and observed by political party agents.

Special Voters List Compilation: The EC will compile the Special Voters List from July 6 to July 7, 2024.

Security Personnel Verification: Security personnel on special duties must appear in uniform with their voter ID cards at EC District offices for verification as Special Voters.

Proxy Application Review: The EC will review all proxy applications that did not go through biometric capture and report to the next IPAC meeting.

IT Technical Support: The EC will request IT technical support from the UNDP ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The EC’s efforts aim to ensure smooth and inclusive voting processes, accommodating various groups to uphold democratic participation.

