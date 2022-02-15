Father of late dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns, Nana Poku Kwarteng, says he has every reason to believe that the death of his daughter was orchestrated.

He made this revelation in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall with host Mike 2, a few days after Ebony’s family visited her grave to pay homage four years after her demise.

According to him, the circumstances surrounding how ‘Nana Hemaa’ died don’t make sense, adding that, the driver who was in charge of the vehicle should be thoroughly investigated.

The investigations into Ebony’s death should have gone deeper. I want justice. I would love to see justice and I will like to know how this will end.

As to who murdered her, we are yet to find out. I see it to be that way and no one has told me she was murdered.

Maama Tiwaa told me we don’t have to take the driver to court. I laughed when she told me that in her office. There was another witness who wanted to talk. But he was allowed to move on without asking him anything. They had to ask vital questions… My doubts are still relevant.

Ebony Reigns, her friend- Franklin Kuri and military officer, said to be her bodyguard Atsu Vondee, died on the spot when their Jeep vehicle crashed into a bus on the Mankraso-Sunyani stretch of the main Kumasi-Sunyani road four years ago.

