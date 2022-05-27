21 candidates are contesting for 10 positions in the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives election slated for Saturday 28th May, 2022.

All the constituencies in the region would participate in the conference except the Akropong Constituency due to an injunction place on their elections.

A member of the Elections Committee who double as first vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Uma Bodinga disclosed to Adom News’ Maxwell Kudekor that, about 601 delegates would participate in the election.

The Eastern Regional elections has attracted much interest from the presidency and other keen party stakeholders.

The Regional chairmanship position being contested by incumbent Regional Secretary Jeff Konadu Addo and New Juaben North Constituency Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang has generated a lot of interest.

It’s being touted by many as a contest between the presidency on one side and Bryan Acheampong and his allies at the other side for Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang and Jeff Konadu Addo respectively.

The Second Vice Chairman position is also keenly being contest by Frank Appiah , Paul Amaning and a former Constituency Chairman of the New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Oteng Adu.

Michael Oteng Adu has justified why he needs to be given the opportunity to serve on the Regional Executives Committee.

The Regional Secretary position is being contested by Buckman Akuffu and a former Regional Director of Elections for the party, Anthony Osei Adjei.