Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has accused some elements in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of setting him up in a galamsey exposé.

These faceless people, the Western Regional NPP Secretary believes felt threatened by his determination to support the government’s fight against illegal mining, hence the decision to bring him down.

“Oh yes some NPP members plotted against me. We have church politics and office politics so you realise when there is a position, no external person will sabotage you. It will be internally but I cannot say what the real motive was.

“Mining is a lucrative business so everyone wants to come in but the point is they want to do it illegally. So once you decide to make it right, people will not be happy,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show.

Mr Bissue, however, expressed excitement over the role he played in Ghana’s fight against galamsey despite the embarrassment he faced after the investigative piece was aired.

“If there is an opportunity, I will do the same things that I was doing as a Secretary of the IMCIM a thousand times. I did not take any money to circumvent the processes,” he said.

Background

Charles Bissue, who was also a Presidential Staffer was indicted in an exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s Tiger Eye PI team in 2019.

Mr Bissue was allegedly captured in the video taking money to help an unlicensed company to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

He decided to step aside to avail himself of investigations following the exposé but was later exonerated of all wrongs.

Play the audio above: