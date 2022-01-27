President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to support the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

According to him, it will help provide government with revenue to build more roads and jobs for the youth.

President Akufo-Addo made these comments in a tweet, adding it will also reduce the country’s dependence on debt.

He wrote: The e-levy will provide the government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt.

The levy pegged at 1.75% has sparked controversies since it was announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2022 budget.

The Minority has mounted a strong defence against its inclusion, claiming it will only worsen the economic burden of the citizenry.

But, according to Mr Ofori-Atta, the levy will increase the country’s tax-to-GDP from 13% to a targeted 16% or more.

The other components of the budget have been approved with the exception of the E-Levy which the Minority vows to fight vehemently.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday held a town hall meeting in Koforidua to kickstart a sensitisation programme on the levy.

