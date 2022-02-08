Highlife musician Kwaisey Pee says the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) should not be passed because it simply does not make sense.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the singer said:

“If we are going to talk about the E-levy, we are going to need a whole day. However, I think it’s a little bit too much. I also think it needs to be scrapped because it doesn’t make sense.”

Electronic Levy or E-levy is a tax applied on transactions made on electronic or digital platforms.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta announced in Parliament the intention to implement the bill where 1.75% will be taxed on digital transactions. He said this is to “widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector”.

The E-levy covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances.

The introduction of the electronic levy has generated heated debate among the citizenry—including public figures.

Artistes including Kwaw Kese aka King Kese, Shatta Wale, Diana Hamilton and Perez Musik have expressed their thoughts on the subject.

The ‘Mehia Odo’ singer is currently promoting his gospel-themed single dubbed “Amazing God”. He also has a forthcoming collaborative EP with Ofori Amponsah.

MORE: