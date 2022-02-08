A pregnant Fulani woman in labour while in the bush has been delivered of a baby by two nurses at Gyata, a farming Community in the Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region.



Information gathered indicated that on Monday, February 7, 2021, at about 9:15 am, one Fulani herdsman reported to the nurses that one of their women, Salamatu Ampadu, was in labour in the bush.



The Staff Nurse, Amos Acheampong, together with the Community Health Nurse, Ruby Amenuveve, quickly rushed to the bush with the man.



On arrival, membranes had ruptured with the head in the vagina.





The two nurses assisted the woman and within 12 minutes she successfully delivered a baby boy.



After some temporal three stage management, she was transported on a motorbike for full maternal and newborn care services at the Agyata CHPS Zone.



Mother and baby are currently doing well and under close observation at the clinic.





Bush and roadside deliveries are quite common in the Afram Plains Area due to inadequate health facilities, deplorable and inaccessible roads.



Pregnant women in labour are mostly carried to health facilities in motorized Tricycles, popularly known as Aboboyaa or motorbikes.



Those who attempt to walk over the unavailability of motorbikes mostly deliver at the roadside.