A member of popular music group Praye, Cartel Big J, also known as Praye Tietia, has urged Ghanaians to support the government in passing the E-levy bill.

According to him, most countries rely heavily on taxes for development, hence Ghana can start from somewhere.

He told JoyNews’ Becky on the sidelines of the launch of the event legendary night that everyone must support the new initiative by the government.

“Everything we enjoy outside Ghana is being financed by taxes. Everything in the UK is taxed, even the road and cars are charged,” he said.

“So if E-levy is going to be introduced or enforced, we have to see some of the projects that the taxes will be used for. I know some of the projects are ongoing so we all should support them. It’s a laudable initiative.”

The levy is being introduced to “widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.”

Following the opposition, the government embarked on some Town Hall meetings to enlighten Ghanaians on the need for the levy.

MORE: