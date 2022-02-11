The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has rescinded his decision to withdraw the controversial e-levy in Parliament and re-introduce same.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced this on the floor of Parliament on Friday while reading the business of the day.

Mr Afenyo-Markin had told the House last week that the bill will be withdrawn on February 11 and relayed on Tuesday, February 15.

But it is unclear what has accounted for the change in plans.

However, the Finance Committee has been charged to reconsider the bill, make the necessary changes and present it before the House.

