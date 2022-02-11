The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday morning hit the streets of Accra to protest against the passage of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy).

The group was joined by aged citizens, head porters also known as ‘Kayayie’, Coalition of Concerned University Students among others.

Clad in black and red, they marched while holding placards with inscriptions such as ‘Sika no w) he oo! ak)kora b)ne!’ and ‘E-levy is a no brainer to economic recovery and we insist that Yentua.’

But a woman, about 50-years-old, stood out of the crowd. She carried blocks on her head while protesting.

ALSO READ:

‘Yentua’ Demo: FixTheCountry Movement just seeking attention – NDC jabs

She called on former President John Mahama to come and offload the burden she had on her head due to the governance of the Akufo-Addo-led government. She raised the issue of youth unemployment in the country.

“Mahama should come and offload my burden. We are suffering. Our children are not going to school. They have taken the money but there are no jobs. Mahama, come and take your stones,” she said.

The statement “come and take your stones” is a Ghanaian proverbial phrase.

It is used when an individual predicts or prophesies an event or occurrence and the said prophecy get’s fulfilled. Most often, the prediction warns of a disaster or a tragedy, which many fail to heed.

President Mahama last year urged Ghanaians to brace themselves for more challenging times ahead under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“We may yet have to endure these very difficult times for a while more due to a combination of factors,” he said on Wednesday, November 10, in Accra to climax his two-day ‘Thank You’ tour of the Greater Accra Region.

For this reason, the former President has been asked to come and take his stone.