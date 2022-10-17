Two persons have died while several others have reportedly been injured after a dynamite blast at a stone quarry site at Abura Tetsi in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

Residents narrated that three people have lost their lives, while at least 10 have also been injured just this year as a result of the stone quarry dynamite blasting in the enclave.

They said they’re now living with diseases such as High Blood Pressure and Asthma as a result of the dynamite blasting in the community.

The residents also complained their buildings have become death traps due to huge cracks developed in their walls. Several buildings, according to reports, have also collapsed as a result of the constant blasting.

The company, which has been operating for about a year now in the area, allegedly blasts the dynamite at night when most residents are asleep causing fear and panic to them.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Abura Tetsi, Nana Okogyeaman Preprah X, says he’s not aware of any permit granted to the quarry company to operate on his land.