The Board and Management of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) have embarked on an official tour across the Volta and Oti regions to familiarise themselves with the operation of all DVLA offices across the country.

The Head of Corporate Affairs of DVLA, Francis Asamoah, disclosed this at Akatsi on Monday when the team made their first stop at the Akatsi office in the Volta Region.

He said the trip would help the Board to appreciate their work and address the challenges that would emerge.

“We also appreciate the work of the media and the possible collaboration,” he said.

A Board member, Francis Agbozo, appealed to drivers and driving unions within the respective areas to embrace the services of the Authority.

He urged the media to create the needed awareness about the services of DVLA within the Akatsi South Municipality.

The Akatsi Office Manager, Hayford Acheampong, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency, said his office would continue to offer the best services to the public.

He said he remained optimistic that the new office would excel in achieving its yearly targets.

From Akatsi, the entourage would move to Denu, Ho, Hohoe and Dambai to inspect a parcel of land for the construction of a DVLA office.

Earlier, the tour began from Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, and Tarkwa.

The team would later depart from Oti to Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Akim Oda, and other parts of the country.