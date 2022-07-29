Daniel Duncan Williams, son of famous Ghanaian preacher, Nicholas Duncan Williams, has been spotted at a party having a good time.

The Narcos Black Party, which took place at East Legon, had many women in eye-popping see-through outfits gracing the occasion.

Videos from the Narcos All Black Party showed it was not a place one would expect a preacher’s son to be. The video of Daniel stirred reactions.

Daniel is known to have a history of ”questionable” acts; hence, some folks were not too surprised to see him at such a party.

