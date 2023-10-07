It was a difficult moment for actor cum politician, John Dumelo as he paid last respect to his late mum, Veronica Ama Ampoma Dumelo (née Addad).

Mr Dumelo could not control his tears at a burial mass held in her honour at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, located at Adabraka in Accra.

He broke down with tears flowing freely as he sat with several sympathisers who had come to mourn with the bereaved family.

A video shared by Yen.com on Instagram captured veteran actress Selassie Ibrahim consoling him.

The final funeral rites also took place at the East Legon Executive Men’s Club, situated adjacent to the East Legon Police Station.

The final Thanksgiving Service will take place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral on Sunday.

Madam Veronica died on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Madam Veronica was 71.

Watch the video below:

