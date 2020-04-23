Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, has voted GH¢200,000 cedis to assist struggling small-scale businesses within the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra where he is seeking to become the Member of Parliament.



The amount will be disbursed to traders who are mostly engaged in ‘hand to mouth’ businesses as interest-free loans to cushion them in the midst of the deadly coronavirus which is causing businesses to flounder.



He observed the Covid-19 outbreak, including the partial lockdown in parts of the country, has negatively affected many businesses in the Ayawaso West constituency



“To the coconut and roasted plantain sellers, the corner shops, the table top retail outlets, the evening kenkey, bread/egg, waakye and vegetable sellers and all those who work hand to mouth to take care of their families, hope is coming,” he tweeted Wednesday.



He added: “I am offering a total of 200,000 cedis emergency business loans (0% interest) loan to all those mentioned above including some other small-scale businesses across the constituency.”

On modalities for accessing the scheme, the politician said that will be communicated directly to the beneficiaries.



Mr Dumelo, who is also a farmer indicated that he understands what it means to have a low or no harvest and has experienced opening up shop and making no sales.



“I hope this small token will revive many businesses and even create more job opportunities,” he stated.



According to Mr Dumelo, he does not have much, stating “what I have is what I share.”