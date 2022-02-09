The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has confirmed that there would be an increment in transport fares very soon.

This comes after members of the various drivers’ unions threatened to increase transport fares but held back their plans after engagements with the government.

The current decision to increase the fare follows a meeting between some 16 transport unions on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, General Secretary of GRTCC, Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, said though it is true that there would be an increment, negotiations amongst stakeholders are still ongoing.

“We just started the negotiations and it’s not fair to come out and say things when negotiations are still ongoing. We need to see the reality on the ground and take decisions accordingly. There will definitely be an increment and it’s about 70 percent assured,” he said.

However, Mr Yeboah has demanded that the drivers maintain the current fares and not apply any increment though it has become necessary because of the fuel prices.

