DVLA to implement computer-based test in 6 local dialects

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has revealed it will soon roll out a voice-over touch screen test in six local dialects.

The computer-based test, which will be conducted in Twi, Nzema, Ewe, Hausa, Ga and Dagbani, is to enhance drivers’ competency and in effect, improve safety on roads.

Recent years have seen enormous technological transformations in DVLA’s business operations.

An introduction of language-based computer tests is one of the many imminent technological and digitalization initiatives of the Authority.

Speaking at the opening of the new Obuasi office of the DVLA, Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Agyemang, noted that the authority is gradually turning to digitalization to render efficient and sustainable services.

ALSO READ:

“The last 5 years have seen significant changes in the authority. We have taken back control of our IT estate and now we are going through a period of stabilization as we transform our business. We are introducing compulsory refresher training for all motorcycle riders, and a unique commercial driver license will be soon introduced.

“We will also complete our online vehicle registration system ensuring a more efficient and speedier vehicle registration regimen, thereby reducing the average registration timeline to about an hour and creating an opportunity to restrain leakages,” he said.

The authority further indicated efforts are being made with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Attorney-General’s office and the Ghana Standards Authority to implement policies for carbon emission regulation.

“On the vehicle side of our mandate, we are in collaboration with EPA/AG/GSA in the implementation of standards to regulate carbon emission in all vehicles as part of our vehicle testing regime,” Kwasi Agyemang added.

The Obuasi office of the DVLA started off with only two offices. But it can now boast of several ultramodern offices to efficiently serve its customers.

The newly commissioned edifice houses premium service, registration, bio-data capturing and custom offices.

District Manager of Obuasi DVLA Office, Edwin Ofori, says his office accrued an increased revenue of 11.53% in 2021.

“Under my leadership, the revenue target increased from 7.13% to 11.53% in 2021 since I took office in 2019. Due to this financial performance, the office was awarded the Best Revenue Achievement award in 2020,” he said.

With prevalent cases of road carnages, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, assured the government is not relenting in its effort to curtail ravaging road accidents in the country.

“As part of the ongoing interventions, the government has commenced a process to review the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) and Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 L.I. 2180 to keep up with the changing trends in the road transport industry and also address some implementation lapses,” he said.