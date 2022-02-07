The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, will on Monday, February 7, 2022, meet commercial transport operators over their intended fare increment.

The Coalition of Transport Operators on Sunday announced transport fares will be increased by 30 percent.

The commercial drivers said the decision, among other things, is due to the incessant increase in fuel prices, spare parts and taxes on petroleum products.

Spokesperson for the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agbado, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem confirmed the meeting with the Transport Minister.

He said that they will not rescind the 30% proposed increment until the government meets their demands.

Mr Agbado maintained that their plea is for government to scrap some taxes on petroleum products to cause a reduction in fuel prices at the pumps.

Though commuters will be most hit with the latest increment, he said their hands are tight.