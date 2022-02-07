The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has refuted claims that transport fares are expected to go up by 30 per cent.

According to General Secretary, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, no such decision has been taken.

His comment comes after Concerned Drivers Association announced a 30% increase in transport fares effective Monday, February 7, 2022.

They cited among other things the increase in fuel prices and taxes on petroleum products as reasons for the increment.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr Ohene-Yeboah urged the public to ignore the latest increment.

He explained that there are established protocols and principles for the review of public transport fares in the country.

“GRTCC, GPRTU and the Transport Ministry do computations before we agree on new fares and we are yet to do that,” the GRTCC scribe stated.

Mr Ohene-Yeboah appealed to all transport operators and drivers to disregard the information and to comply with the existing fares.

“We are currently in discussion with stakeholders and when we are ready, we will inform the general public accordingly,” he added.