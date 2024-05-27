A Ghanaian woman has sparked a conversation online after a video surfaced showing her dancing energetically with a groom.

Clad in an eye-catching white outfit, she approached the groom, twirling her waist and moving gracefully to the beat of Stonebwoy’s hit song, “Everlasting.”

Despite numerous attempts to pull her away from the groom, she stood her ground.

The bride stood nearby, maintained her composure and danced gracefully to the song.

Eventually, the MC intervened and the young woman reluctantly left the dance floor.

Naaaa.. this one Na Disappointed Sidechick 💔💔😂😂😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/I3Q83XiKSp — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe 👁‍🗨 (@ShadrackAmonooC) May 27, 2024

